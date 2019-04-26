AMC launches $4 deal for kids every Wednesday this summer

SAN FRANCISCO -- Summer is just around the corner, and so is a $4 movie deal for kids AMC Theatres across the country.It includes a movie ticket, popcorn, a drink and pack of AMC Frooti Tootis.It's part of AMC's "Summer Movie Camp" for children.The $4 deal will be available every Wednesday, starting June 5 at participating AMC Theatres.Kid-friendly films will include "Trolls," "The LEGO Movie 2," "Hotel Transylvania," "Peter Rabbit," "How To Train Your Dragon," and more.