Arts & Entertainment

AMC launches $4 deal for kids every Wednesday this summer

SAN FRANCISCO -- Summer is just around the corner, and so is a $4 movie deal for kids AMC Theatres across the country.

It includes a movie ticket, popcorn, a drink and pack of AMC Frooti Tootis.

It's part of AMC's "Summer Movie Camp" for children.

The $4 deal will be available every Wednesday, starting June 5 at participating AMC Theatres.

Kid-friendly films will include "Trolls," "The LEGO Movie 2," "Hotel Transylvania," "Peter Rabbit," "How To Train Your Dragon," and more.

Find the closest participating theater here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchildrensummermoviesmoviemovie theaterbuzzworthydealsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News