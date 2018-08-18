2018 Chicago Air & Water Show flies over lakefront

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3991200" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Ned Marsh talks about taking part in the Chicago Air & Water Show.

He did it! #Rhymefest jumped with the #Army Golden Knights in honor of his Vet grandfather. #ChicagoAirAndWaterShow pic.twitter.com/baoBzmQxIJ — DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) August 18, 2018

Where's the ideal location to watch the Chicago Air & Water Show? We've got the answer.

ABC7 flying with the performers at the Chicago Air & Water Show through the years.

If you want to be part of the action, there are plenty of opportunities for you to check out the show.

Theater on the Lake is hosting a viewing party for the annual Chicago AIr & Water Show this weekend.

Thousands of people crowded along the lakefront Saturday for the 60th annual Chicago Air and Water Show.The Air and Water Show is the largest free show of its kind, bringing an estimated one million people to the lakefront.The show featured the Air Force Thunderbirds, The Army Golden Nights, and The Navy Leap Frogs, and more.Rhymefest opened the show Saturday at 10 a.m. with the Army Golden Knights.Fallen members of the police and fire departments were honored with a special flag and baton presentation by the Golden Knights.The show featured military and civilian aerobatics, simulated water rescues, and parachute teams."There are so many wonderful acts that come out this year, Sean Tucker, which is one of my favorites, this is his last year as a solo pilot, so I encourage everyone to come down and see his act," said Mary May with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.Public transportation has extra service to help accommodate people heading to the lakefront this weekend.At Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Dr, held viewing party for the show.The Chicago Air and Water Show will get underway again on Sunday at 10 a.m. and will again be livestreamed on ABC7Chicago.com.