4th of July fireworks 2018 displays in Chicago area

Due to lightning and severe weather on July Fourth, many fireworks shows were rescheduled or canceled.The following fireworks shows were rescheduled:Batavia - Thursday at 9 p.m.Frankfort - Thursday at 9:00 p.m.Joliet - Thursday at 9:20 p.m.Oswego - Thursday at 9:30 p.m.Tinley Park - Thursday at 9:30 p.m.Naperville Ribfest - Thursday at 10 p.m.New Lenox - Friday at DuskOrland Park - Friday at 9 p.m.Oak Forest - Friday at 9:30 p.m.Yorkville - Saturday, July 14, as part of Yorkville River FestAurora - Friday, July 27, at 9:00 p.m.Click on a link below to view 2018 Fourth of July fireworks schedules. May not include all municipalities. To add yours - Contact Us June 29, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.Where: Memorial Park14500 S. KostnerMidlothian, IL 60445July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Second fireworks display on July 8, 2018, at 9:30 p.m.Where: Melas Park1500 W. Central RoadMount Prospect, IL 60056June 30, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Chicago Executive Airport1070 S. Milwaukee Ave.Wheeling, IL 60090June 30, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Michael Looney Park77th and Narragansett EastBurbank, IL 60459June 30, 2018 at DuskWhere: West Leyden High School1000 N Wolf Rd.Northlake, IL 60164July 7, 2018 at DuskWhere: Sears Centre Arena5333 Prairie Stone PkwyHoffman Estates, IL 60179July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Bridgeview Park District8100 S BeloitBridgeview, Illinois 60455July 3, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.Where: Walker Park7425 S. Wolf RdBurr Ridge, IL 60527July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Maine East High School2601 West Dempster StPark Ridge, IL 60068July 1, 2018Where: Arlington Park Race Track2200 Euclid AveArlington Heights, IL 60006July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Fireworks over Lake Katherine7402 Lake Katherine DrPalos Heights, IL 60463July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Lake Park High School West500 West Bryn Mawr AveRoselle, IL 60172July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Gillson ParkSheridan Rd and Michigan AveWilmette, IL 60091July 3, 2018 at 9 p.m.Where: Duffy Park9101 S. RidgewayEvergreen Park, IL 60805July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Community ParkPalatine, IL 60067July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Centennial Park16028 127th StLemont, IL 60439July 1, 2018 at DuskWhere: Morton West High School Football Stadium2400 Home AveBerwyn, Illinois 60402July 3, 2018, fireworks start after concert, end by 10 p.m.Where: Parkway Bank Park5501 Park PlaceRosemont, Illinois 60018July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Redmond Recreational Complex735 E. JeffersonBensenville, Illinois 60106July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Navy Pier600 E Grand AveChicago, IL 60611RESCHEDULED Friday at 9:30 p.m.Where: 159th and CentralOak Forest, Illinois 60452July 4, 2018Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. following 7 p.m. concertWhere: Village Hall Campus50 Raupp BlvdBuffalo Grove, Illinois 60089July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Sheridan Rd & Church StEvanston, Illinois 60201RESCHEDULED Thursday at 9:00 p.m.Where: Main Park200 S. Locust St.Frankfort, Illinois 60423July 4, 2018 at 9:00pmWhere: Lakefront Park55 Hazel AveGlencoe, Illinois 60022July 4, 2018 at Dusk following Twilight Concert at 7:00 p.m.Where: Gallery ParkPatriot & Navy BlvdGlenview, Illinois 60026July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Harrar Park6250 DempsterMorton Grove, Illinois 60053July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Veterans Memorial Park450 E. 160th PlaceSouth Holland, Illinois 60473July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Meadowhill Park & Techny Prairie Park and Fields1750 Techny RdNorthbrook, Illinois 60062July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Oak Park & River Forest High School Stadium201 North Scoville AveOak Park, Illinois 60302July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Richards High School10601 Central AveOak Lawn, Illinois 6048RESCHEDULED Friday at 9 p.m.Where: Centennial Park15600 West AveOrland Park, Illinois 60462July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Central Park410 LakewoodPark Forest, Illinois 60466July 4, 2018 at 9:00 p.m.Salk Park Community Center3705 Pheasant Dr.Rolling Meadows, Illinois 60008July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Niles West High School5701 Oakton StSkokie, Illinois 60076July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Dolphin ParkS. Park BlvdStreamwood, Illinois 60107July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Hubbard Park100 HubbardThornton, Illinois 60476RESCHEDULED Thursday at 9:30 p.m.Where: McCarthy Park16801 W 80th AveTinley Park, Illinois 60477July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Lions ParkLions Drive & Elk Grove Blvd.Elk Grove Village, Illinois 60007July 4, 2018 at 9:20 p.m.Where: Duke Childs Field1321 Willow RoadWinnetka, IL 60093July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Redmond Park735 E Jefferson StBensenville, IL 60106July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Apple Orchard Park620 W. Stearns RoadBartlett, Illinois 60103July 11, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.July 15, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: 101 E. Fullerton AvenueGlendale Heights, Illinois 60139June 29, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.June 30, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.July 1, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.Where: Lisle Community Park1825 Short StreetLisle, Illinois 60532RESCHEDULED Thursday at 10 p.m.Where: Knoch Park724 S. West St.Naperville, Illinois 60540July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Polo Grounds off of 31st Street between Spring and York Roads31st StreetOak Brook, Illinois 60523July 3, 2018 at 9 p.m.Where: Graf Park17091 Manchester Rd.Wheaton, IL 60187July 4, 2018 at 9:20 p.m.Where: Ross Ferraro Town CenterGary Ave. and Lies Rd.Carol Stream, Illinois 60188July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Zigfield Troy Golf75th Street and Lemont RoadDowners Grove, Illinois 60517July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Lake Ellyn Park645 Lenox RoadGlen Ellyn, Illinois 60137July 4, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.Where: Hamilton LakesPark BlvdItasca, Illinois 60143July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Madison Meadow Park600 East Madison StLombard, Illinois 60148July 4, 2018 at DarkWhere: Pottawatomie Park8 North AveSt Charles, Illinois 60174July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Cerny Park3S258 Manning AvenueWarrenville, Illinois 60555July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Ty Warner ParkPlaza and Blackhawk DriveWestmont, Illinois 60559RESCHEDULED for Friday, July 27, at 9:00 p.m.Where: RiverEdge Park360 N Broadway StAurora, Illinois 60505RESCHEDULED for July 5, 2018 at 9:00 p.m.Where: Watch from Engstrom Park326 Millview DriveBatavia, Illinois 60510July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Sabatino ParkThorobred Lane and Winmoor DriveSleepy Hollow, Illinois 60118July 1, 2018 at 9:20 p.m.Where: Sandwich Fairgrounds1401 Suydam RoadSandwich, Illinois 60548July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Hopkins Park1403 Sycamore RoadDeKalb, IL 60115July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Brickyards ParkFountain View DriveDeerfield, Illinois 60015July 7, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.Where: Picnic Grove Park(600-699) Birch LaneFox River Grove, IL 60021July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Community Park42 Park View LaneHawthorn Woods, Illinois 60047July 3, 2018 at 10:45 p.m.July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Great Lakes - Ross FieldRt. 137Great Lakes, Illinois 60088July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Cook Park700 N. Main St.Wauconda, Illinois 60084July 1, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Mundelein Public Works440 E. Crystal St.Mundelein, Illinois 60060July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Wolters Field1080 Park Avenue WestHighland Park, IL 60035July 4, 2018 at 9:40 p.m.Where: Deerpath Community Park400 Hastings RoadLake Forest, Illinois 60045July 4, 2018 at 9:15 p.m.Where: Paulus Park200 South Rand RoadLake Zurich, Illinois 60047July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Butler Lake Park500 Lake StLibertyville, Illinois 60048July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Cultural Center Outdoor Stage2007 N Civic Center WayRound Lake Beach, Illinois 60073July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Century Park1001 Lakeview PkwyVernon Hills, Illinois 60061June 29, 2018 at DuskWhere: Lions Park1200 Silver Lake RoadCary, Illinois 60013July 2, 2018 at DuskWhere: Crystal Lake Main Beach300 Lake Shore DriveCrystal Lake, Illinois 60014July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Diecke Park11419 S Route 47Huntley, Illinois 60142July 7, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.Where: Oak Park Lounge801 Oak Grove RdJohnsburg, IL 60051RESCHEDULED Saturday, July 14, as part of Yorkville River FestWhere: East of the Menards on Countryside ParkwayYorkville, Illinois 60560RESCHEDULED Thursday at 9:20 p.m.Where: Joliet Memorial Stadium3000 W. Jefferson St.Joliet, IL 60432July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park201 W. Jefferson St.Joliet, IL 60432July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Plainfield Central High School24120 W. Fort Beggs Dr.Plainfield, Illinois 60544July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Village Park900 W. Romeo RoadRomeoville, Illinois 60446July 4, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Firemen's Park673 Penfield StBeecher, Illinois 60401July 4, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club2001 Rodeo DriveBolingbrook, Illinois 60490RESCHEDULED Friday at DuskWhere: Village Commons101 Veterans ParkwayNew Lenox, Illinois 60451RESCHEDULED Thursday at 9:30 p.m.Where: Prairie Point Park313 East Washington StOswego, Illinois 60543July 3, 2018 at DuskHidden Lake Park6355 BroadwayMerrillville, IN 46410July 3, 2018 at DuskWhiting Lakefront Park1600 Park Rd.Whiting, IN 46394July 3, 2018 at DuskEast Chicago Marina & Jeorse Park Beach3301 Aldis Ave.East Chicago, IN 46312July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Rohrman Park6750 Rohrman RoadSchererville, Indiana 46375July 5, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.July 7, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Cedar Lake Town Complex7408 Constitution AveCedar Lake, Indiana 46303July 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.Where: Centennial Park900 North Centennial DriveMunster, IN 46321July 3, 2018 at DuskWhere: Whiting Lakefront ParkWhiting, IN 46394July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Lake County Fairgrounds889 S Court St.Crown Point, IN 46307July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Homestead ParkHighland, IN 46322July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Festival Park111 E. Old Ridge RoadHobart, IN 46342July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Riverview ParkState Road 51Lake Station, Indiana 46405June 29, 2018 at DuskIndiana Dunes State Park1600 N. 25 EastChesterton, IN 46304July 4, 2018 at DuskWhere: Founders Square Amphitheater6300 S. Founders SquarePortage, IN 46368