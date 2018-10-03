ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

James Roday talks about playing Gary, male breast cancer, on 'A Million Little Things'

EMBED </>More Videos

James Roday, who plays Gary, took some time out to talk about his character with Jennifer Matarese.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
If you haven't seen ABC's newest powerhouse drama A Million Little Things, there is still time to catch up. James Roday, who plays Gary, took some time out to talk about his character and storyline on the show.

Along with one of his best friends dying from suicide, he's coping with the fact that he's in remission from breast cancer. He's constantly living with the reality that it could come back, and with the fact that it's more commonly diagnosed in women.

"I thought it was important to shine a light on a struggle that we haven't seen a lot of, and to hopefully sort of reach out and to let these men know that they are very much not alone and that we appreciate them and see them, and we know that their struggle is every bit as real even though it can sometimes be stigmatized and somewhat alienating," Roday said.



Still, he met his love interest Maggie (Allison Miller) at a breast cancer support group meeting. She's mysterious to say the least.



"She definitely has a pretty specific history and it's coming your way pretty soon," Roday said.

The series starts in a very dark place, but Roday says that just like in life, the grief and dark cloud begins to lift.

"There will be a lot of happy moments," Roday said. "A lot of understanding along the way. That I can promise."

This week's episode is called "Band of Dads," which is what the group of friends tries to become for Jon's (Ron Livingston) children.

"You've got three guys who are very different and while one guy might be good at this, another is good at the other, and if you put them all together hopefully they add up to one halfway decent father for these two kids," Roday said.

Don't miss A Million Little Things Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET|9 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenta million little thingsABCABC Primetime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Hocus Pocus' is coming back to theaters
'Dancing with the Stars' rolls the dice for Vegas night
Ethan Hawke directs 'Blaze,' true story of outlaw country artist Blaze Foley
Performers celebrate New York on week 2 of 'Dancing With the Stars'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense rests case, closing arguments set for Thursday
Man shot by Alsip police in Mt Greenwood
1 injured after semi-trailer, motorcycle catch fire on I-80 in Joliet area
WI man who lost parts of limbs after dog lick determined to walk again
Booby-trapped wheelchair shot an FBI agent at a house rigged to ambush intruders
Lake County Jail video released after man dies in custody
8th grader shot with paintballs more than 20 times in surprise attack
Toys 'R' Us returns? New owners looking to bring back stores
Show More
Rockies top Cubs 2-1 in 13 innings in epic wild-card game
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
New touch-screen parking meters being installed across Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy, warm Wednesday
Presidential alert system test notification will be sent today
More News