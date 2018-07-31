Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease

Alan Alda revealed Tuesday that he has been living with Parkinson's disease.The "M*A*S*H" star appeared on "CBS This Morning" and shared that he was diagnosed three and a half years ago."I've had a full life since then," he said. "I've acted, I've given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook, I started this new podcast."Alda, 82, said he's going public now because he's been doing a great deal of press lately for his new podcast, "Clear+Vivid with Alan Alda" and he noticed something in the video of himself."I could see my thumb twitch in some shots and I thought, it's probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view, but that's not where I am," he said.Parkinson's disease is a "progressive disorder of the nervous system" that primarily affects a patient's movement, according to the Mayo Clinic.It often begins with a small tremor in the hand or muscle stiffness and gets worse over time.Alda is best known for his role as Army Captain Hawkeye Pierce on the hit CBS series "M*A*S*H," which ran from 1972 to 1983.He also hosted the PBS series "Scientific American Frontiers." In 2005, Alda was nominated for a best supporting actor Academy Award for his role in "The Aviator."