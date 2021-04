'American Idol' recap: Disney Night preview!

NEW YORK -- 'American Idol' returns on Sunday night with one new contestant, a trio of special guests, and a celebration of magical Disney music!The Top 9 from this season will be joined by 1 contestant from last season who competed in the 'American Idol' Comeback show . Viewers had a week to cast their votes for the winner.'Idol' also lands in Disney World for this week's episode and the contestants will be singing some of your favorite songs.According to Billboard magazine , the Disney songbook includes:"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (Cinderella)"Remember Me" (Coco)"Real Gone" (Cars)"When She Loved Me" (Toy Story 2)"Go the Distance" (Hercules)"Baby Mine" (Dumb o)"When You Wish Upon A Star" (Pinocchio)"Into the Unknown" (Frozen II)"You'll Be In My Heart" (Tarzan)"Circle of Life" (The Lion King)John Stamos is joining the show as a guest mentor at the Magic Kingdom.Stamos, a musician and actor, is not only a big Disney fan, he has a new original series on Disney+ called 'Big Shot .'Other guests stopping by include Sofia Carson and Academy Award winner Jon Batiste, who will perform "It's All Right" from the Oscar-winning Pixar movie Soul The top 7 will be revealed at the end of the show.You can see every performance on American Idol's YouTube channel and watch the full episodes anytime on Hulu.