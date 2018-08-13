ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Annual Broadway in Chicago concert in Millennium Park Monday

The annual Broadway in Chicago free concert will be held Monday in Millennium Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Broadway in Chicago will hold its free summer concert at 6:15 p.m. Monday in Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion.

ABC7 Chicago's Janet Davies will host the event.

The new musical "A Bronx Tale" takes you to the stoops of the New York City borough in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between his love for his and the mob boss he'd love to be.

"A Bronx Tale" is directed by Robert DeNiro and is coming to Chicago in 2019. It will one of 12 upcoming Broadway shows previewed at Monday night's Broadway in Chicago free annual summer concert.
John Gardiner, who performed in "A Bronx Tale" on Broadway and who will perform at the free concert Monday night, stopped by ABC7 Eyewitness News to talk about the musical.

Tickets for the Chicago performances of "A Bronx Tale" will go on sale this fall.

Janet Davies also spoke with Ben Levi Ross, who stars in "Dear Evan Hanson."

The concert will feature songs from 12 Broadway shows, including "Come From Away," "Heartbreak Hotel" and "The Book of Mormon."
