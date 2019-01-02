CHICAGO (WLS) --Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala will headline Coachella 2019, which once again will be held twice over two consecutive weekends.
The official Coachella twitter tweeted the lineup late Wednesday night.
Childish Gambino headlines the first night of the festival, which also sees performances from Janelle Monae, the 1975, Diplo, Korean pop group Blackpink, Kacey Musgraves and Anderson .Paak, among others.
Tame Impala will headline the second night, which also features performances by Solange, Kid Cudi, Weezer, Aphex Twin, Wiz Khalifa, Mac DeMarko and more.
Ariana Grande will close out the festival as its third headliner. The third day also features sets from Khalid, Bad Bunny, CHVRCHES, Pusha T, Zedd, and Gesaffelstein, among others.
Coachella is held in Indio, California. It will be held April 12-14 and April 19-21.
Passes go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. Pacific Time. For more information visit coachella.com/