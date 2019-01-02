ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Coachella 2019 lineup: Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Childish Gambino headline

In this file photo, Ariana Grande arrives at the Met Gala. ( Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala will headline Coachella 2019, which once again will be held twice over two consecutive weekends.

The official Coachella twitter tweeted the lineup late Wednesday night.

Childish Gambino headlines the first night of the festival, which also sees performances from Janelle Monae, the 1975, Diplo, Korean pop group Blackpink, Kacey Musgraves and Anderson .Paak, among others.

Tame Impala will headline the second night, which also features performances by Solange, Kid Cudi, Weezer, Aphex Twin, Wiz Khalifa, Mac DeMarko and more.

Ariana Grande will close out the festival as its third headliner. The third day also features sets from Khalid, Bad Bunny, CHVRCHES, Pusha T, Zedd, and Gesaffelstein, among others.


Coachella is held in Indio, California. It will be held April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Passes go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. Pacific Time. For more information visit coachella.com/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCoachellalive musicfestivalariana grandeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Bob Einstein of 'Curb,' Super Dave fame dies at 76
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man charged in shooting of US postal worker in Elk Grove Village
Chicago police officer dies by suicide on NW Side
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
Fundraiser held for families of fallen Chicago police officers
Police: Man carjacks, threatens to sexually assault woman in Logan Square
Chicago Public Schools teacher charged with sex abuse
Video of Chicago officer shooting man allegedly armed with gun released
2 teens shot on Near West Side
Show More
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
Man devastated by quadruple murder: 'You took my life away'
Underwood, Casten have priorities ready ahead of Congress swearing-in
More News