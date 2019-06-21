the bachelor

Bachelor casting call to be held in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Calling all single women looking for love - and fame.

"The Bachelor" is holding a casting call in Chicago at the Westin Hotel on Michigan Avenue from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Throughout the summer, casting calls will also be held around the country in Bellevue, Wash., Houston, Nashville, New York, Fort Lauderdale, Denver, Cleveland and Costa Mesa, Calif.

If you're interested, you can fill out an application online and bring it with you.

For more information, visit "The Bachelor" casting website.
