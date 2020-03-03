cominguproses

'Bachelor' Peter's finale called 'unexpected and complicated'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- The two-night finale of "The Bachelor" is being called "unexpected and complicated."

Chris Harrison says that no one will see what's coming and no one could predict what's going to happen.

"Bachelor" Peter Weber says that he's in love with two women: Hannah Ann and Madison.

In the finale preview, Hannah Ann says she's "given, and given, and given, and she just wants something back." The video appears to show that she considers "tapping out."

Madison also seems to reach her breaking point.

Then we see the clip that has been teased all season: Chris Harrison telling Peter that they just found something out and they need to tell him before he "does what he's going to do."

Then we see Peter go to someone's room and apologize. It looks like a breakup, but who knows?!

Lastly, we see his mother Barbara crying and saying, "Bring her home, bring her home, that's what love stories are made of."

So who is the "her" Barbara is talking about?

Many theories are floating around, but we will not know for sure until Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 at 8/7c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabcbachelorthe bachelorcominguproseschris harrison
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMINGUPROSES
Clare Crawley is your next 'Bachelorette'
Jared breaks two hearts on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
'Bachelor' Peter faces Fantasy Suite ultimatum
'Bachelor' Peter visits hometowns, skips dinner with 1 family
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U of C Medical Center admitting suspected COVID-19 case
2 drown as man tries to save sister-in-law from lake
At least 7 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: officials
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Bernie's rise
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, very windy Tuesday
Opening statements in trial of man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer to begin Tuesday
'Code of silence': Accused killer of Chicago police Cmdr. lays out legal defense in letter to I-Team
Show More
5 released without charges after Calumet Heights police chase ends in Bishop Ford crash
Man celebrating 25th birthday charged in I-57 crash that sent woman's car flying onto Metra tracks
Cook Co. property tax first installments due Tuesday for 300K homeowners
Dog found abandoned in Willow Springs making huge improvement, rescuers say
Man tried to sexually assault woman in Logan Square home: police
More TOP STORIES News