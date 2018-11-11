WOOLSEY FIRE

'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire in Southern California

EMBED </>More Videos

Though the Bachelor mansion apparently survived the Woolsey Fire, multiple celebrities are among those who have lost their homes. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. --
The iconic mansion where "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are filmed appears to have escaped the devastating Woolsey Fire burning in Southern California relatively unscathed.

USA Today Los Angeles Bureau Chief Chris Woodyard made it to the 10-acre estate on Saturday, and photos he shared with ABC News showed the recognizable home's driveway unharmed. Though that mansion survived, Woodyard said the house next door was not as lucky.


A masonry wall on the property appears to have spared the home from destruction, Woodyard reported. He said there was a police presence in the area to prevent looting.

As the fire raged on Friday, there was considerable doubt that the mansion would make it through. Rob Mills, ABC's head of alternative programming, tweeted Friday that the recognizable Los Angeles-area mansion featured in the hit series was in "grave danger."

In a statement to ABC on Saturday morning, Warner Brothers Television, which produces the "Bachelor" franchises, confirmed that the property was in a burn area. Producers said the property was inaccessible due to road closures and could not comment on the home's current status.

"It is primarily a private residence, and our main concern is with the family who has been displaced, their neighbors, and all the communities impacted by this tragic fire. We thank the tireless efforts of the first responders here in Los Angeles County and across the state," producers added.

According to real estate listing service Zillow, the so-called "Bachelor mansion" boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms on a 10-acre property in the Santa Monica Mountains.

EMBED More News Videos

The iconic mansion where "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are filmed could soon become a casualty of the devastating Woolsey Fire burning in Southern California.



A Zillow estimate pegged the home's value at just above $3.9 million.
As of Saturday morning, the Woolsey Fire had destroyed approximately 150 homes across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to fire officials. Caitlyn Jenner and "Dr. Strange" director Scott Derrickson are among those who have lost their homes.

The fire also burned the historic Paramount Ranch, which was a popular filming location for westerns and other films and television series for nearly a century.

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWoolsey Firetelevisionwildfirebrush firefirebachelorbachelorettecaliforniareality televisionABCAgoura Hills
Related
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Ventura County
WOOLSEY FIRE
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
25 dead in California wildfires
Good news, California: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!
More Woolsey Fire
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sandra Bland documentary 'Say Her Name' to preview at Music Box Theatre
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
'Boy Erased' brings true story of family acceptance to screen
Naperville woman travels the world with GMA
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Several injured in shooting at Robbins bar
World leaders gather in Paris a century after WWI armistice
Man shot during brawl in Greektown
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Hobart man in custody in connection to death of his 80-year-old father
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 109,000 acres with 25 percent containment
Dog saved by kidney transplant donated by her own puppy
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool Sunday
Show More
Trump threatens to pull federal funding for California wildfires
Armed robber tracked down after using Uber Eats on stolen phone
Sale of Old Town School of Folk Music building sparks controversy
Man shot on Red Line train near Cermak-Chinatown stop
Doctor accused of dyeing women's genitals purple as a joke
More News