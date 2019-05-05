CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ballet Chicago has been educating and inspiring young dancers since 1987, and next weekend you have the chance to see their grace and artistry in person.
Ballet Chicago's artistic director Daniel Duell joined ABC 7 Chicago in the studio to talk about their upcoming spring series
You can see "Balanchine and Beyond: Encore" on Saturday, May 11th at the Harris Theater.
You can chose from two performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with tickets ranging from $20 to $50 dollars.
You can purchase your tickets online at the Harris Theater website or by calling the box office 312-334-7777.
Balanchine and Beyond: Encore performing at Harris Theater
