Chicago Bears

100th season: Bears' NFL opener against Packers featuring concert by Chance the Rapper

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NFL's season opener at Soldier Field in September will feature a concert by Chicago's own Chance the Rapper.

Bears Chairman George McCaskey said the concert will be part of a free fan festival at Grant Park before the September 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL is letting the Bears start their season ahead of the traditional Thursday opener featuring the Super Bowl champions because the Bears are starting their 100th season.

The Bears and Packers have played each other 198 times.
