CHICAGO (WLS) -- Calling all Champions!
Best Buddies Illinois is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).
The organization will hold their 4th annual Champion's Gala on Friday and ABC7's Mark Rivera will be the host!
Chicagoans and philanthropists alike are invited to take part in an evening filled with friendship and celebration as Best Buddies crowns Chicago's Champion of the Year.
Name of event: Champion of the Year Gala
Date: Friday, October 18, 2019
Hours: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: Theater on the Lake - 2401 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $225.00 to $400.00
Deadline to register: Friday, October 18, 2019
To grab tickets you can visit: bestbuddieschampion.org.
Best Buddies Illinois to host 4th Annual Champions Gala
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News