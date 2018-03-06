'Blues Brothers' top movie on Illinois' '200 greatest' list

Illinois residents have picked "The Blues Brothers" as the top movie in state history, making it the first item on a list of Illinois' top 200 people, places and things.The list is being compiled as part of Illinois' bicentennial celebration. Every two weeks, people may cast votes online for their favorites in a new category. By early December voters will have selected 10 favorites in 20 categories.More than 1,500 people voted on the first category, selecting the movie featuring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. The next movies selected were "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "A League of Their Own."Voting is now open for the next category, top businesses.Categories still to come include top musicians, books, inventions and scenic spots.Top 10:1. The Blues Brothers2. Ferris Bueller's Day Off3. A League of Their Own4. The Fugitive5. The Untouchables6. The Sting7. Chicago8. Eight Men Out9. Hoop Dreams10. Ordinary People