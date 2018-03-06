ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Blues Brothers' top movie on Illinois' '200 greatest' list

Actors Dan Aykroyd, left, and Jim Belushi perform as the Blues Brothers during the grand opening of the House of Blues restaurant and nightclub Nov. 24, 1996, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Peter Barreras)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Illinois residents have picked "The Blues Brothers" as the top movie in state history, making it the first item on a list of Illinois' top 200 people, places and things.

The list is being compiled as part of Illinois' bicentennial celebration. Every two weeks, people may cast votes online for their favorites in a new category. By early December voters will have selected 10 favorites in 20 categories.

More than 1,500 people voted on the first category, selecting the movie featuring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. The next movies selected were "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "A League of Their Own."

Voting is now open for the next category, top businesses.

Categories still to come include top musicians, books, inventions and scenic spots.

Top 10:

1. The Blues Brothers
2. Ferris Bueller's Day Off
3. A League of Their Own
4. The Fugitive
5. The Untouchables
6. The Sting
7. Chicago
8. Eight Men Out
9. Hoop Dreams
10. Ordinary People
WLS-TV contributed to this report
