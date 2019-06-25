Arts & Entertainment

Body of missing YouTube star Etika recovered in East River

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN -- The NYPD confirmed Tuesday that a body pulled from the East River is a YouTube star who has been missing since last week.

Police say Desmond Amofah's body was recovered from the water Monday night off Pier 16 in Lower Manhattan.

The belongings of the 29-year-old Amofah, who goes by the name "Etika" on YouTube, were also found nearby on the Manhattan Bridge.

He was a well-known YouTube gaming personality who had last been heard from around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, by phone.

He left a strange video last week, apologizing for "leaving such a stained legacy."

Fans started to become concerned after Etika live streamed a heated encounter with the NYPD in April, after they responded to his apartment for a possible suicide threat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citylower manhattanyoutubemissing personbody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois marijuana legalization bill signed into law, takes effect January 1, 2020
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
Divvy rider critically injured in River North hit-and-run
Girl, 4, killed after being run over in Calumet Heights driveway
Chatham woman missing for 8 months
Mom handed lifeless 2-month-old baby at daycare, police say
Man being deported escapes ICE agents at O'Hare, hails cab
Show More
Know your rights: Activists step up training for immigrants
Girl Scout dies, 3 hurt after tree falls at Indiana camp
Second man charged in shooting death of River North nightclub security guard held without bond
Services begin for Racine officer killed, reward grows to $78K
Suspect who shot 10-month-old 'had no remorse,' says police chief
More TOP STORIES News