Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater

Brie Larson surprises 'Captain Marvel' fans. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2019.

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Some "Captain Marvel" fans have quite the story to tell.

A group of moviegoers in New Jersey got to meet the superhero herself.

Brie Larson surprised fans at the AMC theater in Clifton on Saturday.

"I just heard I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself," Larson says in a video posted by Marvel Studios.



The actress even got behind the counter to sell popcorn and sodas.

