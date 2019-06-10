Arts & Entertainment

Brooklyn street renamed in honor of The Notorious B.I.G.

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn -- The late, legendary rapper known as The Notorious B.I.G. was honored Monday during a street renaming ceremony.

Born Christopher Wallace, and also known as 'Biggie Smalls,' the Brooklyn native was just 24 years old when he was gunned down in Los Angeles in 1997.

Now, the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in Brooklyn has been renamed after him: Christopher 'Notorious B.I.G.' Wallace Way.

Tuesday would have been the rapper's 47th birthday.

WATCH the renaming ceremony


The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation hosted Monday's event, which took place in the pouring rain.

Dozens of fans sporting umbrellas and raincoats crowded the area around the stage.

Those addressing the crowd included the rapper's mother, Voletta Wallace; Faith Evans; Notorious B.I.G.'s children, T'Yanna and Christopher Wallace; and members of the New York City Council.
