Grammys performers 2019: Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae to take the stage

Album of the year nominees Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae and Post Malone will perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Music superstars Camila Cabello and Cardi B are among the first batch of performers announced for the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves will also take the stage during the Feb. 10 event, which will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Alicia Keys is set to host the show, which is back for its 61st year.

Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae and Post Malone are all up for album of the year. Others battling for the award are Drake, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R. and the Kendrick Lamar-curated "Black Panther" soundtrack.

SEE ALSO: Here are your Grammy nominations

Lamar is the top contender with eight nominations, followed by Drake, who is up for seven awards. Carlile and Drake's frequent collaborator, producer Boi-1Da, earned six nods, while Cardi B, Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Maren Morris and Childish Gambino scored five nominations each.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
