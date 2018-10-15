Chance the Rapper drives Lyft undercover to raise money for CPS

Chance the Rapper partnered with Lyft to raise money for Chicago Public Schools, and filmed a video of him driving unsuspecting residents around the city.In the video, Chance picks up passengers while wearing a knit cap and sunglasses to disguise his appearance. They chat about the city, life, and music and crack jokes until they reach their destination.That's when Chance swaps the beanie for his signature 3 cap and takes off the sunglasses, shocking his riders when they find out who they've been talking to this whole time.The video and partnership are in service of raising money for CPS through The New Chance Arts and Literature Fund, a fund started by Chance through his charity SocialWorks that donates money for arts education to Chicago schools in need.Lyft riders can donate to the New Chance Fund by opting into the Round Up and Donate feature in the Lyft app. The feature rounds up your fare to the nearest dollar and donates the difference to the charity of your choice. The company says on average each rider donates a few dollars each month.