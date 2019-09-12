Chicago American Idol audition to be held at Wintrust Arena on September 21

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's American Idol auditions will be held on September 21!
The show is currently on a cross-country audition tour that kicked off in Brooklyn, New York, on July 23. Singers who want to appear on the show can audition in person at these open call auditions, submit audition videos online, or on social media with the hashtag #TheNextIdol.
Chicago's open call audition will be held on September 21 at Wintrust Arena, located at 200 East Cermak Road.
You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Full details eligibility requirements, submissions forms, terms and conditions and specific audition locations can be found by clicking here.
