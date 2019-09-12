Arts & Entertainment

Chicago American Idol audition to be held at Wintrust Arena on September 21

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's American Idol auditions will be held on September 21!

The show is currently on a cross-country audition tour that kicked off in Brooklyn, New York, on July 23. Singers who want to appear on the show can audition in person at these open call auditions, submit audition videos online, or on social media with the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

Chicago's open call audition will be held on September 21 at Wintrust Arena, located at 200 East Cermak Road.

You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Full details eligibility requirements, submissions forms, terms and conditions and specific audition locations can be found by clicking here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagonear south sideeventsamerican idol
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms possible in Chicago, northern suburbs overnight
Wisconsin brothers accused in illegal THC vape cartridge scheme
Boy, 15, critically wounded in South Chicago shooting
Suspect arrested in sexual assault of girl, 14, walking to Burbank school
Suspect in custody in death of Dolton mother shot in front of children
Evanston man charged in 2nd sexual assault case involving dating app
Supreme Court allows broad enforcement of asylum limits
Show More
Lake Michigan flood barriers to be installed along select beaches
Matteson principal's past sex misconduct allegations force resignation
Worshippers vow to protect crying Virgin Mary amid efforts to authenticate
Logan Square suspicious package 'narcotics related,' 1 in custody
Thursday is Cook County's Election Day for chief judge
More TOP STORIES News