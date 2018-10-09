Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra musicians go on strike

Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra musicians have gone on strike, effective immediately, to protest cuts, according to statement released Tuesday.The musicians, represented by the Chicago Federation of Musicians, are employed by the Lyric Opera of Chicago.The orchestra said management is demanding cuts that would "decimate" and "diminish" the orchestra. Among the cuts are the elimination of five positions, 8 percent pay cut, reducing the number of performances and working weeks from 24 to 22, and eliminating all of Lyric's popular radio broadcasts, according to the orchestra's statement."There is no justifiable reason for Lyric's demands. If Lyric faces financial challenges it is not because of the Orchestra," the orchestra statement said.