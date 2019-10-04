Arts & Entertainment

Chip and Joanna Gaines opening boutique hotel

WACO, Texas -- From homes to hotels, the former reality TV couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are hoping to boost tourism in Waco.

The couple is planning to tackle their next big project - a boutique hotel.

The couple will make their dreams come true by renovating a nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Waco near their Magnolia Market.

The hotel will feature a grand ballroom, full restaurant, rooftop terrace, and café.

The hotel doesn't have a name yet, but it's slated to open by 2021.

