Arts & Entertainment

Porn actress Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse, coroner says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Prominent porn industry actress Jessica Jaymes died of a seizure and alcohol abuse, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Jaymes, whose real name was Jessica Redding, was found dead in her North Hills home on Hayvenhurst Avenue on Sept. 17.

Jaymes broke into the adult film industry in 2002. She got her big break two years later when she became Hustler Video's first contract model. Jaymes appeared in over 200 adult films.

She was also known for cameos in mainstream media, including the cable television show "Weeds," "The Howard Stern Show" and "VH1's Celebrity Rehab Sober House."

The coroner's report listed her causes of death as a seizure and chronic ethanol abuse.

At the time of her death, many public reports listed her age as 43, but the coroner's report says she was 40 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnorth hillslos angeles countypornographyalcohol
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Porn actress Jessica Jaymes dead at 43
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: ATM stolen from South Loop store
Off-duty cop accused of hitting on-duty officer in the face in Lakeview
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Mayor already considering replacements for CPD Supt. Johnson: sources
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
Chris Brown hosting yard sale, posts home address online
Show More
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
Brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered rain, snow Wednesday
Podcast leads to questions about woman's cancer diagnosis
Teen sentenced in Old Mill Creek attempted car theft that led to teen's death
More TOP STORIES News