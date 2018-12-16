Director Rob Marshall talks about new 'Mary Poppins Returns' film

The original "Mary Poppins" was always special for Rob Marshall. Directing the sequel may be even more so.Marshall was behind the camera for "Mary Poppins Returns," which hits theaters on Wednesday. Directing the sequel to the 1964 classic was special."I wanted to pay great tribute to the first film because it means so much to me and in a way wanted to protect it," he said.That's because the original "Mary Poppins" was the first film Marshall, then 4 years old, ever saw.Directing "Mary Poppins Returns" was also daunting."I use myself as a barometer what would I want to see if I came to see a Mary Poppins sequel and I'd want to see a live action animation sequence for instance and drawn the way it was originally. And I would want to see a big athletic production number like we have with 'Trip a Little Light Fantastic.' I felt there things in the DNA of Mary Poppins that needed to remain," he said.There was no arm-twisting when it came to casting the sequel."This is a dream cast. Everybody I asked said 'yes,'" Marshall said. The cast includes Meryl Streep and legendary actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke, now 92 and who starred in the original more than 50 years ago."He lifted our set - I can't tell you - through the roof," Marshall said. "He said to me when he walked on the set, 'I have to tell you something, Rob. I feel the same spirit here as I did on the first film.' And for me that was the greatest compliment ever."Speaking of compliments, Marshall has one for Chicago."It's such a great city," he said, noting that he performed here.Marshall has been tapped to direct a live-action version of "The Little Mermaid," teaming with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is co-writing the music.The film was produced by Disney, which is also the parent company of ABC7 Chicago.