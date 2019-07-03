movie news

Halle Bailey cast as Ariel in Disney's live-action 'Little Mermaid'

Halle Bailey of Chloe X Halle performs onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on February 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

BURBANK, Calif. -- Halle Bailey is about to become part of our world.

Disney announced Wednesday that Bailey, half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, has been cast as Ariel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid."

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance - plus a glorious singing voice - all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," director Rob Marshall said in a news release.

In addition to Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda are on board as producers. The film will feature classic songs from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman and new songs by Menken and Miranda.

The studio is expected to announce additional cast members in coming weeks. Production will begin in early 2020.

