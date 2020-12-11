Disney's Investor Day previews new additions to 'Hocus Pocus,' 'Lion King,' 'Toy Story,' 'Enchanted' universes

"Hocus Pocus 2," a sequel to the hit 1993 Halloween film, coming to Disney+

A Disney+ reboot of "Three Men and a Baby" starring Zac Efron coming in 2022

Original films inspired by the real-life stories of athletes Chris Paul, Giannis Antetokounmpo and coming to Disney+

"Flora & Ulysses," coming to Disney+ on Feb. 19

A Kenya Barris re-imagining of "Cheaper by the Dozen" starring Gabrielle Union coming to Disney+ in 2022

An animated "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" film coming to Disney+ in 2021

"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," the next installment in the "Ice Age" franchise, coming to Disney+ in 2022

An animated "Night at the Museum" film directed by Shawn Levy, coming to Disney+ in 2021

Previously announced "Jungle Cruise," slated for a July 2021 theatrical release

A prequel to the live-action "Lion King" film with music from Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Nicholas Britell

Previously announced live-action "Little Mermaid" starring Halle Bailey as Ariel and with music by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers," a hybrid live-action-animated film starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg

A re-telling of "Pinocchio" starring Tom Hanks coming to Disney+

"Peter Pan & Wendy" on Disney+ starring Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook

"Enchanted" sequel "Disenchanted" starring Amy Adams, coming to Disney+

"Sister Act 3" starring Whoopi Goldberg, coming to Disney+

Four Disney Animation series coming to Disney+: "Baymax!," "Zootopia+," and "Tiana" coming in 2022; "Moana" in 2023.

"Iwájú," a sci-fi series created with Pan-African entertainment company Kugali, coming to Disney+ in 2022

"Encanto," a feature film set in Colombia about a "magical family [that lives] in a magical home" coming fall 2021

Pixar Popcorn, a collection of shorts starring Pixar characters, coming to Disney+ in January

Additional episodes of the "Inside Pixar" docu-series coming to Disney+

"Burrow," Pixar's next SparkShort that will accompany "Soul" when it drops in Disney+ at the end of this month: "Burrow follows a young rabbit trying to build the home of her dreams."

"Win or Lose," a long-form animated series coming to Disney+ in 2023: "The show follows a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game, and each episode is told from the perspective of a different character."

A new "Cars" series following Lightning McQueen and Mater on a road trip across the country, coming to Disney+ in fall 2022

"Dug Days," an "Up!" spinoff series where Dug "discovers the dangers of suburbia like puppies, fireworks, and... SQUIRRELS," coming to Disney+ in Fall 2021

"Luca," feature film billed as "a celebration of the friendship between a boy named Luca and his best friend Alberto during their unforgettable summer," coming to theaters in June 2021

"Turning Red," a Pixar film about Mei, who "experiences the awkwardness of being a teenager, with an added twist: when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda," coming to theaters in 2022

"Lightyear," the "definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear," starring Chris Evans, coming to theaters in 2022

Marvel's previously announced "WandaVision" series, coming to Disney+ in January

"Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness," which debuts March 25, 2022

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," coming to Disney+ on March 19

"Black Widow," which will hit theaters in May 2021

"Loki," a series starring Owen Wilson that will premiere on Disney+

"What If...?," Marvel's first animated series, coming to Disney+ summer 2021

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," coming to theaters in July 9, 2021

"Ms. Marvel," an original series starring Iman Vellani coming to Disney+ in 2021

"Captain Marvel 2," featuring Brie Larson and Iman Vellani, in development

"Eternals" with an ensemble cast, coming to theaters in November 2021

"Hawkeye," a series coming to Disney+

"She-Hulk" with Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, coming to Disney+

"Secret Invasion," coming to Disney+

"Iron heart," an original series "about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man," coming to Disney+

"Armor Wars," a "classic Marvel story about Tony Stark's worst fear coming true," coming to Disney+

A "Guardians of the Galaxy" holiday special coming to Disney+ in 2022

"I Am Groot," an original series of Baby Groot shorts coming to Disney+

"Black Panther II," coming to theaters July 8, 2022; Marvel will not re-cast Chadwick Boseman's character

A Jon Watts-directed Fantastic Four film

LOS ANGELES -- The "Lion King," "Toy Story," "Hocus Pocus," "Sister Act," "Night and the Museum" and "Enchanted" franchises are among those getting sequels, prequels and spinoffs, Disney said Thursday during its annual investor event previewing new content.The studio also previewed a new film animated "Encanto" and new Pixar features "Lightyear" and "Turning Red." Reboots and re-imaginings are also in the works for "Three Men and a Baby," "Cheaper by the Dozen" and "Pinocchio."Here's a recap of the content previewed Thursday from Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar and Marvel: