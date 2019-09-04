Disney drops special look at Angelina Jolie as 'dark,' 'playful' Maleficent

Disney dropped a special look at the upcoming film on Wednesday in which the cast talks about the title character, hailing her as a "force of nature."
"Maleficent is a character people used to think of as one thing and now we know more of who she is," Jolie explains in the video. "In this film, we pose the question: Are we all good? Are we all bad?"
"She's just otherworldly. It takes your breath away," added Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Queen Ingrith.
Discussing Jolie's performance, co-star Sam Riley said she "has that aurora and charisma" in her portrayal of Maleficent.
In "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," the plot thickens around the story of the horned fairy and Princess Aurora, which Disney explored like never before in 2014's "Maleficent."
"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" hits theaters in the United States on Oct. 18, 2019.
