4th annual DOC10 Film Festival to be held on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Oscar quality documentaries will be shown on the Northwest Side this week, as the Chicago Media Project's Doc10 Film Festival enters its fourth year on Thursday.

"The Biggest Little Farm," is one of 10 films to be featured at the festival.

The co-founders of Doc10 Film Fest, Paula Froehle and Steven Cohen, stopped by ABC 7 to talk about the film fest.

Doc10 Film Fest will run from Thursday, April 11 through Sunday, April 14 at the Davis Theater.

"Knock Down the House," "One Child Nation," "Mike Wallace is Here," "Midnight Family," "The Infiltrators," "American Factory," "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," and :The Distant Barking Dogs" will also be featured at the festival.

Different ticket options are available for each screening, including discounts. Ticket prices range from $250 to $12. Tickets for select screenings are free.

Doc10 Film Festival

Date: April 11 - April 14
Hours: Screening times vary
Where: Davis Theater, 4614 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

For more information about the festival and to buy tickets, visit the Doc10 Film Fest website.
