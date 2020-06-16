coronavirus chicago

Summer pop-up drive-in movie theater coming to Chicago's Lincoln Yards

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Conceptual image of The Drive-in at 1684 N. Thrroop in Chicago's Lincoln Yards. (Sterling Bay)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A drive-in movie theater is "popping up" this summer at the Lincoln Yards near Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood.

Local developer Sterling Bay is partnering with the Davis Theater and cinema arts non-profit Facets to launch The Drive-In, a family-friendly, socially-distant movie series at 1684 N. Throop , according to a press release.

The Lincoln Yards is a 55-acre mixed-use development along the North Branch of the Chicago River.

The Drive-In will show one modern classic movie every Thursday through Sunday at 8:30 p.m. beginning with Ferris Bueller's Day Off on June 25. .

In support of local business, pre-packaged items from Ada Street by BMK Restaurants and Mellos Peanuts & Popcorn will be available for purchase.

All cars will be spaced 10 feet apart to allow guests the option of sitting "tailgate-style" with BYO folding chairs, according to the release.

Tickets will be sold online prior to each nightly event and checked through each car's closed window upon entry.
Chicago bars, breweries to reopen Wednesday; Lakefront Trail reopening next week
Chicago bars, Lakefront Trail allowed to reopen with safety restrictions
COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be tested in Chicago
Chicago group seeks ICE detainees release amid pandemic
