Arts & Entertainment

Duane 'Dog' Chapman recovering from heart-related emergency

Duane "Dog" Chapman, star of WGN America's "Dog's Most Wanted," is being monitored after a medical incident over the weekend, a representative for the TV star tells CNN.

"I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably," a representative for Chapman said in a statement, following reports he'd experienced a heart-related emergency. "Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep 'em coming."

When asked to clarify the nature of Chapman's medical issue, the representative did not immediately respond.

Chapman became known to television audiences via "Dog the Bounty Hunter," a reality TV series that aired from 2004-2012. His late wife, Beth Chapman, starred alongside him on both his current and former series until her death in June.

Beth Chapman, 51, died in June after battling throat cancer.

They had been married since 2006 and raised 12 children together, some from prior relationships.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytelevisioncelebrity deathsu.s. & worldreality televisionheart health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in River North hit-and-run
FBI Chicago will have first African American agent-in-charge
Homeowner scares off masked men who kicked in door
Woman killed in Deerfield hit-and-run ID'd
Shane Gillis dropped from cast of Saturday Night Live over racial slur
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church crying Virgin Mary moved
Walmart collecting old car seats in exchange for gift cards
Show More
Woman who allegedly wore 'Scream' mask during stabbing arrested
Pilsen rededicates 'A La Esperanza' mural on 40th anniversary
Local tech firm teaches students how to code
McKinley the sheep sends officials on wild chase
Cubs' Rizzo in boot for 5-7 days, then evaluated
More TOP STORIES News