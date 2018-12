An emotional story of redemption will be showcased at the DuSable Museum.Chicago native Michael Colyar will perform "Michael Colyar's Momma," a one-man show chronicling his life, career, and a very dark time he managed to overcome.Colyar visited ABC7 to talk about the upcoming show.You can catch "Michael Colyar's Momma" at the DuSable Museum until December 23. For more information, visit the DuSable Museum website here.