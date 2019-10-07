Arts & Entertainment

'Entertaining Chicago' remembers places, performers, stories during 20th century

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new book "Entertaining Chicago" remembers the places, performers and stories throughout the 20th century in the Chicago area.

Co-authors Neal Samors and Bob Dauber joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk about what inspired them to write the book.

The pair said the book is compiled from a total of 80 interviews. Dauber said his favorite interview was with local jazz musician Corky Siegel and how his act "Chamber Blues" came to be.

The book also talks about how Barbra Streisand got her start at Mister Kelly's in Chicago.

For more about the book and their interviews, visit ChicagoBooksPress.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentdancemusictheater
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Skokie mom says gas bill tripled after signing with 3rd party energy company
Fire along Chicago River temporarily closes Lakeshore Drive
VIDEO: Thieves steal ATM from Wicker Park tobacco shop
Police warn of pick pockets on downtown CTA platforms
16 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
Lightfoot says 'urgency' needed from CTU
Show More
Judge rejects President Trump's challenge to tax return turnover
Best practices for using texts as proof in business disputes
Joe Maddon to interview for Angels' manager job: Source
Semi-trailer hauling frozen bagels erupts into flames in NW Indiana
Health officials, community groups launch 'Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month'
More TOP STORIES News