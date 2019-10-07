'Entertaining Chicago' remembers places, performers, stories during 20th century

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new book "Entertaining Chicago" remembers the places, performers and stories throughout the 20th century in the Chicago area.
Co-authors Neal Samors and Bob Dauber joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk about what inspired them to write the book.
The pair said the book is compiled from a total of 80 interviews. Dauber said his favorite interview was with local jazz musician Corky Siegel and how his act "Chamber Blues" came to be.
The book also talks about how Barbra Streisand got her start at Mister Kelly's in Chicago.
For more about the book and their interviews, visit ChicagoBooksPress.com.
