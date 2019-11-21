What to know about the American Music Awards: How to watch the AMAs on ABC

LOS ANGELES -- The 2019 American Music Awards are going to be big: With a new decade on the horizon, this year's show will celebrate the past ten years with some of the best moments in music and live performances from the biggest names in pop, country, hip hop and beyond.
Here's everything to know about the AMAs:
How to watch the 2019 American Music Awards
The 2019 American Music Awards will take place on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT.
If you're watching on KABC/ABC7 in Los Angeles, catch a special edition of "On the Red Carpet at the AMAs" at 7 p.m. PT.
American Music Awards nominees
Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift are all up for the night's top honor at the 2019 American Music Awards. Click here to see the full list of nominees.
Swift currently holds the record for most artist of the year wins -- with four -- and could surpass Michael Jackson's record for most AMA wins of all time if she wins two of the five categories she's nominated for this year.
Post Malone is the most-nominated artist for 2019 with seven total nominations. Grande and Billie Eilish both follow with six each, and Lil Nas X and Swift each scored five nominations. Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Ella Mai all earned four nominations this year.
Swift will also be honored as the artist of the decade. The singer currently holds the record for the most wins by a female performer in history, with 23 wins to her credit. That's one trophy behind Michael Jackson, who won 24 over the course of his career. Swift could break that record this year; she's nominated in five categories for the 2019 awards show.
American Music Awards performers
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, the Jonas Brothers, Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Post Malone feat. Travis Scott & Ozzy Osbourne and Green Day are set to perform at the American Music Awards.
Swift is set to put on "an unprecedented performance celebrating the biggest hits of her career" while Twain will also perform a medley for her greatest hits.
American Music Awards host
Singer Ciara will host the 2019 American Music Awards. The "1, 2 Step" singer has performed at the AMAs in the past, but 2019 will mark her first time hosting the program.
American Music Awards presenters
Carole King will present Taylor Swift with the Artist of the Decade award. Other presenters include Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Tyra Banks, Chadwick Boseman, Kane Brown, Misty Copeland, Rivers Cuomo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan + Shay, Jenna Dewan, David Dobrik, Michael Ealy, Maddie Hasson, Maya Hawke, Jameela Jamil, Jharrel Jerome, Taran Killam, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Katherine Langford, Dan Levy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Cobie Smulders, Pete Wentz and Constance Wu.
American Music Awards voting
Voting for the 2019 American Music Awards closed on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
