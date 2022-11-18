2022 American Music Awards: What to know about performers, nominees, voting, more

This year's artist of the year nominees are Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

On the Red Carpet previews the 50th Annual American Music Awards with a look at this year's nominees and performers plus a countdown of some of the most memorable red carpet looks from over the years.

LOS ANGELES -- Music's biggest stars are gearing up to take the stage for the 2022 American Music Awards!

The largest fan-voted awards show will air live from the Microsoft Theater live at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

On the Red Carpet previews the biggest performances, talks with host Wayne Brady and takes a look back at some of our earliest AMA interviews with nominees Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Watch in the media player above, or scroll down to learn more:

Who's hosting?

For the first time ever, Wayne Brady will take the stage at the AMAs. The actor, Broadway star and "Dancing with the Stars" contestant follows last year's host Cardi B.

Brady, also known for his role as a sketch comedy performer on "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" and ABC's "The Wayne Brady Show," said he's beyond excited to pick up the hosting spot.

"It means everything to me," Brady told On The Red Carpet. "I've hosted the [ Daytime Emmy Awards ] -- I've been around the block. But for someone who loves music, and music is so much a part of me as a person, this is probably the biggest thing that has meant the most to me in this arena."

Who's nominated?

This year, it's good to be bad -- Bad Bunny, that is!

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer leads the pack with eight nominations this year. He's up for artist of the year, favorite touring artist, favorite music video, favorite male pop artist, favorite pop album, favorite male Latin artist, favorite Latin album and favorite Latin song.

Other artist of the year nominees are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake, who follow closely behind with six nominations each, while Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd are each up for five nominations.

Also, Elton John is going into the record books. With two nominations this year, he makes history as the longest-recognized artist at the AMAs. His first nomination came in 1974 at the inaugural ceremony.

New categories this year include favorite rock song, favorite rock album, favorite Afrobeats artist and favorite K-pop artist.

Click here for the full list of nominations.

Can I still vote for my favorite artist?

For the most part, no.

Voting in all categories closed Nov. 14, but fans can still vote in the favorite K-pop artist category on Discord. Click here to learn more.

Who's performing?

Fans can expect world premiere and debut AMA performances from music's biggest artists of the year, including Pink ("Never Gonna Not Dance Again"), Dove Cameron ("Boyfriend"), Lil Baby ("California Breeze" and "In a Minute"), Anitta ("Lobby" and "Envolver") and Bebe Rexha ("I'm Good (Blue)").

Pink will also perform a moving tribute to the life and career of 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John.

The show will feature additional superstar performances by GloRilla, Imagine Dragons, JID, Carrie Underwood, Yola, Ari Lennox and House DJ D-Nice.

Who's presenting?

Presenters include Dan & Shay, Dustin Lynch, Ellie Goulding, Jessie James Decker, Jimmie Allen, Karrueche Tran, Kelly Rowland, Kim Petras, Liza Koshy, Latto, Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, Niecy Nash-Betts, Roselyn Sanchez, Sabrina Carpenter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Smokey Robinson and more.

Lionel Richie to receive the Icon Award

During the ceremony, music legend and 17-time AMA winner Lionel Richie will receive the prestigious Icon Award, which is given to an artist whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry. Just this month, Richie was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"Are you OK hearing the word 'legend' or 'icon?" On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio asked the superstar.

"As long as there's 'living' in front of it," Richie joked.

In his honor, Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox will sing a medley of hits dedicated to Richie's career.