Regal Cinemas offering $1 movies all summer long

Enjoy some of your favorite movies for just $1! (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

If you're looking for more summertime fun for the kiddos that doesn't cost much, then you're in luck.

Regal Cinemas has started its Summer Movie Express, offering discounts for movies all summer long.

Admission is only $1 for the featured movies playing Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

A portion of the proceeds goes to the Will Rogers Institute.
Click here for more information about the Summer Movie Express and for participating locations.
