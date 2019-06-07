Arts & Entertainment

Full lineup released for annual Blues Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They'll be singing and playing the blues this summer at Millennium Park.

The city has announced the full lineup for the free fest, taking place from Friday June 7 through Sunday June 9.

Some of the headliners include Bobby Rush, Jimmy Johnson Blues Band, and Bettye LaVetter.

To learn more, visit ChicagoBluesFestival.us.

FULL LINEUP:

Friday, June 7
Jay Pritzker Pavilion

7:45-9 p.m. Bobby Rush

6:30-7:30 p.m. Jimmy Johnson Blues Band

5-6:15 p.m Charlie Musselwhite with special guest Billy Boy Arnold

Budweiser Crossroads Stage

4:15-5:30 p.m. Bombino

2:45-4 p.m.Guy King with special guest Chris Cain

1:30-2:30 p.m. Thornetta Davis

12:15-1:15 p.m. Benny Turner and Real Blues

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Joanna Connor

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint

4:15-5:30 p.m. Jam Session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

3-4 p.m. Grady Champion

1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Karen Wolfe

12:30-1:30 p.m. Keith Johnson "Prince of the Delta Blues" & The Big Muddy Blues Band

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Jimmy Burns Band

Front Porch Stage

8-9 p.m. Vance "Guitar" Kelly & The Backstreet Blues Band

6:30-7:30 p.m. Breezy Rodio

5-6 p.m. Mzz Reese

3:30-4:30 p.m. Mojo Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz

2-3 p.m. Kenny Smith & The House Bumpers

12:30-1:30 p.m. Bob Stroger

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Blues in the Schools with Katherine Davis, Tim Gant, Tino Cortes, Alan Burroughs and Stone Academy

Park Grill Stage

4-4:45 p.m. Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama

3-3:45 p.m. Eric Noden

2-2:45 p.m. Gerry Hundt's Legendary One-Man Band

Rosa's Lounge
11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 35 years.

Saturday, June 8
Jay Pritzker Pavilion

7:45-9 p.m. Bettye LaVette

6:30-7:30 p.m. Don Bryant

5:15-6:15 p.m. Latimore

Budweiser Crossroads Stage

4:15-5:30 p.m. Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones

3-4 p.m. Billy Boy Arnold

1:30-2:45 p.m. Rico McFarland, Carl Weathersby and Kenneth "Hollywood" Scott

12:15-1:15 p.m. Marquise Knox

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Melody Angel

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage

4:15-5:30 p.m. Jam Session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

3-4 p.m. O.B. Buchana

1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band

12:30-1:30 p.m. Super Chikan

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Jesse "Guitar" Robinson

Front Porch Stage

8-9 p.m. Lurrie Bell

6:30-7:30 p.m. Morry Sochat & The Special 20s

5-6 p.m. Bridges to the Blues

3:30-4:30 p.m. Dom Flemons

2-3 p.m. Chicago Blues Piano Master-A Tribute To Otis Spann

12:30-1:30 p.m. The Joel Paterson Organ Trio featuring Chris Foreman

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Mary Lane

Park Grill Stage

4-4:45 p.m. Doktu Rhute Muuzic

3-3:45 p.m. Harmonica Hinds

2-2:45 p.m. Dom Flemons

Rosa's Lounge

11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 35 years.

Sunday, June 9
Jay Pritzker Pavilion

7:45-9 p.m. Ruthie Foster

6:30-7:30 p.m. The CONNECTION: Mike Welch & Friends

5:15-6:15 p.m. Larkin Poe

Budweiser Crossroads Stage

4:15-5:30 p.m. Roomful of Blues with special appearance by guest vocalist Lynne Jordan

2:45-4 p.m. Toronzo Cannon

1:30-2:30 p.m. The Kinsey Report

12:15-1:15 p.m. Melvin Taylor & The Slack Band

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Omar Coleman

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage

4:15-5:30 p.m. Jam Session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

3-4 p.m. Zac Harmon

1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Jarekus Singleton

12:30-1:30 p.m. RL Boyce

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. King Edward

Front Porch Stage

6:30-7:30 p.m. Mike Wheeler Band

5-6 p.m. Russ Green

3:30-4:30 p.m. Ivy Ford Band

2-3 p.m. Cash Box Kings

12:30-1:30 p.m. Erwin Helfer

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Willie Buck

Park Grill Stage

4-4:45 p.m. Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings

3-3:45 p.m. Rick King's Royal Hustle

2-2:45 p.m. Chicago Bound Blues Band

Rosa's Lounge
11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 35 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolooplive musicfestivalmillennium park
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 3 wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Lincoln Park
Extra-alarm fire destroys Far South Side commercial building
Indiana dairy farm investigated for alleged animal abuse, new video released
PRIDE 2019: What to know about Boystown's new rainbow crosswalks
Chicago woman dies after 13-hour overseas flight to Dubai
Newborn dies after being beaten in mom's arms
Police respond to Gurnee barricade situation
Show More
West Point accident: Cadet killed identified as NJ man
Columbine HS could be torn down due to 'morbid fascination'
Man in custody in alleged Times Square grenade plot: report
Twin sisters share title as Linblom High School's Valedictorian
Nation's largest rooftop opens in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News