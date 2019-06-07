Full lineup released for annual Blues Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They'll be singing and playing the blues this summer at Millennium Park.
The city has announced the full lineup for the free fest, taking place from Friday June 7 through Sunday June 9.
Some of the headliners include Bobby Rush, Jimmy Johnson Blues Band, and Bettye LaVetter.
To learn more, visit ChicagoBluesFestival.us.
FULL LINEUP:
Friday, June 7
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
7:45-9 p.m. Bobby Rush
6:30-7:30 p.m. Jimmy Johnson Blues Band
5-6:15 p.m Charlie Musselwhite with special guest Billy Boy Arnold
Budweiser Crossroads Stage
4:15-5:30 p.m. Bombino
2:45-4 p.m.Guy King with special guest Chris Cain
1:30-2:30 p.m. Thornetta Davis
12:15-1:15 p.m. Benny Turner and Real Blues
11 a.m.-12 p.m. Joanna Connor
Visit Mississippi Juke Joint
4:15-5:30 p.m. Jam Session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith
3-4 p.m. Grady Champion
1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Karen Wolfe
12:30-1:30 p.m. Keith Johnson "Prince of the Delta Blues" & The Big Muddy Blues Band
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Jimmy Burns Band
Front Porch Stage
8-9 p.m. Vance "Guitar" Kelly & The Backstreet Blues Band
6:30-7:30 p.m. Breezy Rodio
5-6 p.m. Mzz Reese
3:30-4:30 p.m. Mojo Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz
2-3 p.m. Kenny Smith & The House Bumpers
12:30-1:30 p.m. Bob Stroger
11 a.m.-12 p.m. Blues in the Schools with Katherine Davis, Tim Gant, Tino Cortes, Alan Burroughs and Stone Academy
Park Grill Stage
4-4:45 p.m. Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama
3-3:45 p.m. Eric Noden
2-2:45 p.m. Gerry Hundt's Legendary One-Man Band
Rosa's Lounge
11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 35 years.
Saturday, June 8
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
7:45-9 p.m. Bettye LaVette
6:30-7:30 p.m. Don Bryant
5:15-6:15 p.m. Latimore
Budweiser Crossroads Stage
4:15-5:30 p.m. Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones
3-4 p.m. Billy Boy Arnold
1:30-2:45 p.m. Rico McFarland, Carl Weathersby and Kenneth "Hollywood" Scott
12:15-1:15 p.m. Marquise Knox
11 a.m.-12 p.m. Melody Angel
Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage
4:15-5:30 p.m. Jam Session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith
3-4 p.m. O.B. Buchana
1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band
12:30-1:30 p.m. Super Chikan
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Jesse "Guitar" Robinson
Front Porch Stage
8-9 p.m. Lurrie Bell
6:30-7:30 p.m. Morry Sochat & The Special 20s
5-6 p.m. Bridges to the Blues
3:30-4:30 p.m. Dom Flemons
2-3 p.m. Chicago Blues Piano Master-A Tribute To Otis Spann
12:30-1:30 p.m. The Joel Paterson Organ Trio featuring Chris Foreman
11 a.m.-12 p.m. Mary Lane
Park Grill Stage
4-4:45 p.m. Doktu Rhute Muuzic
3-3:45 p.m. Harmonica Hinds
2-2:45 p.m. Dom Flemons
Rosa's Lounge
11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 35 years.
Sunday, June 9
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
7:45-9 p.m. Ruthie Foster
6:30-7:30 p.m. The CONNECTION: Mike Welch & Friends
5:15-6:15 p.m. Larkin Poe
Budweiser Crossroads Stage
4:15-5:30 p.m. Roomful of Blues with special appearance by guest vocalist Lynne Jordan
2:45-4 p.m. Toronzo Cannon
1:30-2:30 p.m. The Kinsey Report
12:15-1:15 p.m. Melvin Taylor & The Slack Band
11 a.m.-12 p.m. Omar Coleman
Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage
4:15-5:30 p.m. Jam Session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith
3-4 p.m. Zac Harmon
1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Jarekus Singleton
12:30-1:30 p.m. RL Boyce
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. King Edward
Front Porch Stage
6:30-7:30 p.m. Mike Wheeler Band
5-6 p.m. Russ Green
3:30-4:30 p.m. Ivy Ford Band
2-3 p.m. Cash Box Kings
12:30-1:30 p.m. Erwin Helfer
11 a.m.-12 p.m. Willie Buck
Park Grill Stage
4-4:45 p.m. Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings
3-3:45 p.m. Rick King's Royal Hustle
2-2:45 p.m. Chicago Bound Blues Band
Rosa's Lounge
11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 35 years.
Full lineup released for annual Blues Festival
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More