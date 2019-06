Full lineup released for annual Blues Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They'll be singing and playing the blues this summer at Millennium Park.The city has announced the full lineup for the free fest, taking place from Friday June 7 through Sunday June 9.Some of the headliners include Bobby Rush, Jimmy Johnson Blues Band, and Bettye LaVetter.To learn more, visit ChicagoBluesFestival.us Jay Pritzker Pavilion7:45-9 p.m. Bobby Rush6:30-7:30 p.m. Jimmy Johnson Blues Band5-6:15 p.m Charlie Musselwhite with special guest Billy Boy ArnoldBudweiser Crossroads Stage4:15-5:30 p.m. Bombino2:45-4 p.m.Guy King with special guest Chris Cain1:30-2:30 p.m. Thornetta Davis12:15-1:15 p.m. Benny Turner and Real Blues11 a.m.-12 p.m. Joanna ConnorVisit Mississippi Juke Joint4:15-5:30 p.m. Jam Session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith3-4 p.m. Grady Champion1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Karen Wolfe12:30-1:30 p.m. Keith Johnson "Prince of the Delta Blues" & The Big Muddy Blues Band11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Jimmy Burns BandFront Porch Stage8-9 p.m. Vance "Guitar" Kelly & The Backstreet Blues Band6:30-7:30 p.m. Breezy Rodio5-6 p.m. Mzz Reese3:30-4:30 p.m. Mojo Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz2-3 p.m. Kenny Smith & The House Bumpers12:30-1:30 p.m. Bob Stroger11 a.m.-12 p.m. Blues in the Schools with Katherine Davis, Tim Gant, Tino Cortes, Alan Burroughs and Stone AcademyPark Grill Stage4-4:45 p.m. Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama3-3:45 p.m. Eric Noden2-2:45 p.m. Gerry Hundt's Legendary One-Man BandRosa's Lounge11 a.m.-9 p.m.Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 35 years.Jay Pritzker Pavilion7:45-9 p.m. Bettye LaVette6:30-7:30 p.m. Don Bryant5:15-6:15 p.m. LatimoreBudweiser Crossroads Stage4:15-5:30 p.m. Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones3-4 p.m. Billy Boy Arnold1:30-2:45 p.m. Rico McFarland, Carl Weathersby and Kenneth "Hollywood" Scott12:15-1:15 p.m. Marquise Knox11 a.m.-12 p.m. Melody AngelVisit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage4:15-5:30 p.m. Jam Session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith3-4 p.m. O.B. Buchana1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band12:30-1:30 p.m. Super Chikan11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Jesse "Guitar" RobinsonFront Porch Stage8-9 p.m. Lurrie Bell6:30-7:30 p.m. Morry Sochat & The Special 20s5-6 p.m. Bridges to the Blues3:30-4:30 p.m. Dom Flemons2-3 p.m. Chicago Blues Piano Master-A Tribute To Otis Spann12:30-1:30 p.m. The Joel Paterson Organ Trio featuring Chris Foreman11 a.m.-12 p.m. Mary LanePark Grill Stage4-4:45 p.m. Doktu Rhute Muuzic3-3:45 p.m. Harmonica Hinds2-2:45 p.m. Dom FlemonsRosa's Lounge11 a.m.-9 p.m.Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 35 years.Jay Pritzker Pavilion7:45-9 p.m. Ruthie Foster6:30-7:30 p.m. The CONNECTION: Mike Welch & Friends5:15-6:15 p.m. Larkin PoeBudweiser Crossroads Stage4:15-5:30 p.m. Roomful of Blues with special appearance by guest vocalist Lynne Jordan2:45-4 p.m. Toronzo Cannon1:30-2:30 p.m. The Kinsey Report12:15-1:15 p.m. Melvin Taylor & The Slack Band11 a.m.-12 p.m. Omar ColemanVisit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage4:15-5:30 p.m. Jam Session with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith3-4 p.m. Zac Harmon1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Jarekus Singleton12:30-1:30 p.m. RL Boyce11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. King EdwardFront Porch Stage6:30-7:30 p.m. Mike Wheeler Band5-6 p.m. Russ Green3:30-4:30 p.m. Ivy Ford Band2-3 p.m. Cash Box Kings12:30-1:30 p.m. Erwin Helfer11 a.m.-12 p.m. Willie BuckPark Grill Stage4-4:45 p.m. Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings3-3:45 p.m. Rick King's Royal Hustle2-2:45 p.m. Chicago Bound Blues BandRosa's Lounge11 a.m.-9 p.m.Daily showcase of Chicago Blues Legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 35 years.