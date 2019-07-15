Garth Brooks dive bar tour kicks off at Joe's on Weed in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Garth Brooks kicked off his 'dive bar' tour at Joe's on Weed in Chicago Monday night.While many would argue Joe's on Weed isn't exactly a dive bar, Brooks said the point of the tour is to play small venues around the country to get back to his roots and where he got his start.There are about 400 people who have tickets to Monday night's show at the Lincoln Park venue, all of which were won through contests and raffles from local country music radio stations. One woman said she called into stations 1,500 times and answered 10 trivia questions to win her tickets.Some audience members started lining up Sunday to get a prime spot in the venue."I mean, you're close," said Nate Kinsey, fan. "It's somebody who's selling out stadiums all over the country and you can see him in front of a few hundred people, just changes the whole perspective.""I think he makes the fans anywhere feel special. I think he's just that kind of person. Anybody who's seen him in concert, he's just amazing," said Chrissie Butkus, fans.There is also an overflow line on the other side of Joe's on Weed, where fans hope a few no-shows might give them a chance to see the show.The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.