Hamilton: The Exhibition opens on Northerly Island this weekend

Hamilton: The Exhibition opens this weekend at Northerly Island.

By Rosalyn Varon
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hamilton: The Exhibition opens this weekend at Northerly Island.

The 360-degree immersive exhibition chronicling the history of one of America's Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton, opens Saturday. The exhibition is on display in a free-standing, all weather structure the size of a football field for a limited time in Chicago before touring other cities.

The exhibition features an audio tour narrated by "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda along with other members of the cast from the original Broadway production of "Hamilton."



"With a dynamic and interactive mix of lighting, sound, multimedia, music and historical artifacts, you will experience how it felt to write the way Hamilton wrote, fight the way Hamilton fought, and live the way Hamilton lived," the exhibition says on its website.

The exhibit is a collaboration between "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, creative director David Korins, who designed the set for "Hamilton," Yale University professor Joanne Freeman, director Thomas Kail and producer Jeffrey Seller. Harvard University professor Annette Gordon-Reed is also contributing to the exhibit.

The exhibition runs in Chicago through September, 2019. Tickets start at $39.40.

For more information, visit hamiltonexhibition.com.
Report a correction or typo
