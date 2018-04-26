ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Hogwarts' door at Damen Blue line stop for exchange students, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says

A "Hogwarts" door seen at the Damen Blue Line stop is for exchange students, author J.K. Rowlings said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Is there a secret door to Hogwarts located at a CTA Blue Line stop? Apparently so, according to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

Michal Wilczewski tweeted a picture of a door drawn with chalk with "Hogwarts" written above it at the Damen Blue Line stop and asked Rowling for more information.


Rowling responded that, "It's for exchange students from Ilvermorny. Duh."



After getting a response from the famous author, Wilczewski callied it, "The most magical day of my life!"


And the CTA now says that they are updating their maps.

