Arts & Entertainment

Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer to compete in 'Tournament of Champions'

The man who had a 32-game winning streak on Jeopardy will be back on the game show this fall.

James Holzhauer will compete in the "Tournament of Champions."

He won nearly two-and-a-half million dollars during his record-breaking streak.

The woman who finally defeated him, Emma Boettcher, will also compete in the tournament.

Altogether 15 players will be vying for the $250,000 grand prize during the 10-day event that airs November 4 through15.

Jeopardy's "Tournament of Champions" airs on ABC7 at 7:00 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentalex trebeku.s. & worldgame showjeopardy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video reveals wild West Side police shooting
Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
$1.3B cocaine seized by US on cargo ship owned by JPMorgan Chase
Taste of Chicago kicks off on hottest day of the year, high temps cause issues throughout city
Off-duty officer saves choking baby at Skokie Shake Shack
Skokie teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cooler Thursday
Show More
Marcello's Father and Son closing in Logan Square after 72 years
1 dead, 5 injured in Englewood crash caused by car fleeing police
2019 ESPYS: List of winners
Brendt Christenson's father speaks during sentencing phase, prosecutors ask for death penalty
Lightfoot vows to protect Chicago immigrant communities against ICE raids
More TOP STORIES News