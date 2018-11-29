ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hugh Jackman bringing 1st-ever world tour to United Center

Hugh Jackman arrives at the Governors Awards on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Hugh Jackman will launch his first ever world tour next year, performing at arenas mostly reserved for pop, rock and rap stars.

The multi-talented entertainer announced his "The Man. The Music. The Show." tour on Thursday, which will feature Jackman singing songs from "The Greatest Showman," ''Les Miserables" and Broadway musicals, among other selections. He will be accompanied by a live orchestra.

The tour starts in Europe, officially kicking off in Hamburg, Germany, on May 13, 2019. He will play two shows at The O2 Arena in London.

The North American leg begins June 18 in Houston and he will perform twice at both New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. The tour will stop at Chicago's United Center on June 21.


Tickets for the United Center show go on sale Dec. 7.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
