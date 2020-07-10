Jessie Mueller talks 'Sweet Home Chicago' music video to support Arts for Illinois Relief Fund

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a glorious gift from artists who call this city their "Sweet Home Chicago!"
Evanston native, Jessie Mueller, wants everyone who has savored this video to support the cause.
Mueller, is a Tony Award-winning actress known for her work on Broadway portraying Carole King in "Beautiful; the Carole King Musical" and Jenna Hunterson in "Waitress."
Dozens of performers with local ties like Mueller, Jim Belushi, Joe Mantegna, Ramsey Lewis, Jeff Perry and Keegan-Michael Key raised their voices in song in an effort to keep the struggling community intact.
The music video was produced to raise money for the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, which helps artists throughout Chicago and Illinois who are struggling in the wake of COVID-19 closures.
"So many artists, they do their work by coming together by being in a community," Mueller said. "We don't have our stages or our sets to come and do our work- whether it's theater or film or television, that's how we pay the bills that's how we get our health insurance."
"We were just sort of told have fun, this is an opportunity to celebrate, this is an opportunity to come together to remind people," she said.
"We can stay afloat and we can stay inspired and we can keep bringing our light and our love to audiences," Mueller said.
