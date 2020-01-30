Arts & Entertainment

Juice WRLD unreleased music will get posthumous release, family says

CHICAGO -- Juice Wrld's family says it plans to share his unreleased music.

The rapper, who died in December at age 21 from oxycodone and codeine toxicity, has a strong legion of fans, and they are the ones his family and team recently thanked for their support.

RELATED: Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after suffering medical emergency at Midway airport
EMBED More News Videos

Rapper Jarad Higgins, better known as Juice WRLD, has died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency at Midway International Airport.



A statement was posted on the rapper's official Instagram account.

"You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever," the statement reads. "We plan to honor Juice's talents, his spirit, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing."

RELATED: Juice WRLD death: Autopsy for Chicago-born rapper's Midway death inconclusive; 2 guards arrested on gun charges
EMBED More News Videos

An autopsy to determine the cause of the unexpected death of Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD at Midway Airport Sunday was inconclusive.



The late rapper is also still getting love on the music charts with new music.

He's featured on Eminem's new single, "Godzilla," which just hit the Hot 100 Billboard chart at No. 3.

The song appears on Eminem's new album, "Music to Be Murdered By," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

RELATED: Juice WRLD death: Funeral held for Chicago-born rapper, fans hold memorial at the Bean
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD was laid to rest Friday and fans held a separate memorial at Cloud Gate, better known as the Bean, in downtown Chicago.



Copyright 2020 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmidway airportchicagoloopentertainmentrappercelebrity deathsu.s. & worldmidway airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer shot on West Side
Man fatally shot after stealing phone near Lynwood Sport Center, police say
Coronavirus exposure in Chicago case under investigation by DuPage Co. officials
Hundreds pay respect to Illinois veteran after no next of kin found
Man killed after crashing into Niles police parking garage
Jussie Smollett made Chicago attack claims 1 year ago
Man dies in custody after bag of cocaine found in his mouth: Joliet police
Show More
NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know
PROGRAM NOTE: 'General Hospital' to air overnight after being pre-empted by impeachment coverage
Man beaten on Pink Line train after asking passenger to turn down music
Former Planned Parenthood of Illinois employee accused of embezzlement
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West Los Angeles
More TOP STORIES News