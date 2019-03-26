Arts & Entertainment

Keanon Kyles to perform in 'Moby Dick' at Harris Theater

EMBED <>More Videos

Keanon will perform in "Moby Dick" with the Chicago Opera Theater at the Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young man with the dreams of becoming an opera star is on his way.

Keanon Kyles is very special to us here at ABC7. He works as custodian at our State Street studios, all while booking singing gigs at on the weekends.

And now, Keanon is leaving us for big and better things! You can catch Keanon in "Moby Dick" with the Chicago Opera Theater at the Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph Street.

He'll appear in two performances: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28. Click here to buy tickets.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopentertainmentsingingtheater
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Keanon Kyles spreads holiday cheer with new song, video
Keanon Kyles performs holiday concert at South Side church
ABC7 custodian, opera singer Keanon Kyles steps into limelight
Keanon Kyles lands new role with Floating Opera Company
TOP STORIES
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Police search for 3rd suspect in shooting of CPD Officer John Rivera
Majestic video of Humpback Whale leaping in and out of water
Boy killed in Aurora hit-and-run
Boy, 10, kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Legalized pot sending more people to ER, study shows
Florida armed robbery foiled by Indiana spring breakers
Show More
Plane lands in wrong city and wrong country
Justin Bieber has hyperbaric oxygen tube to help with sleeping
'American Idol' contestant gets onstage proposal
CPS launches 5-year plan
Family of Wheaton College student killed at 2017 track event sues NCAA
More TOP STORIES News