Keanon Kyles to perform in 'Moby Dick' at Harris Theater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young man with the dreams of becoming an opera star is on his way.
Keanon Kyles is very special to us here at ABC7. He works as custodian at our State Street studios, all while booking singing gigs at on the weekends.
And now, Keanon is leaving us for big and better things! You can catch Keanon in "Moby Dick" with the Chicago Opera Theater at the Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph Street.
He'll appear in two performances: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28. Click here to buy tickets.
