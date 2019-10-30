Arts & Entertainment

Kevin Hart opens up about crash that seriously injured him

For the first time, comedian and Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is talking about the car crash that seriously injured him.

He posted a video to his Instagram page late Tuesday documenting his weeks of recovery.



Hart was a passenger in his classic car when it crashed in Calabasas, California on September 1.



In the video, he showed news footage of the crash followed by images of his road to recovery.

"In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. When you're moving too fast and you're doing too much, sometimes you can't see the things you're meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective," Hart says.



The video shows Hart interacting with his friends and family.

"Don't take today for granted, because tomorrow's not promised," Hart says. "I'm thankful for simply still being here."

Doctors estimate his recovery will likely take at least a year.
