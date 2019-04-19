Arts & Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel bringing back Norman Lear's classic sitcoms 'All in the Family,' 'The Jeffersons' for live event

The stars of some of his classic comedies came out to celebrate Norman Lear's birthday a few days early and for the honor he received from the AARP.

"All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" are making a one-time return to TV, and you can thank Jimmy Kimmel.

The ABC late night talk show host will present a live, 90-minute prime-time event in tribute to the classic television sitcoms.

"Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" teams Kimmel with television icon Norman Lear and executive producers Brent Miller, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Justin Theroux.

The special, airing live Wednesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. EDT, will take viewers down memory lane, recreating an original episode from each of the the shows.

This night will be hosted by Lear and Kimmel, and directed by 10-time Emmy winner James Burrows.

During the event, Woody Harrelson will take on the role of Archie Bunker, alongside Marisa Tomei who will be playing Edith Bunker, with Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes playing George and Louise Jefferson. Ellie Kemper will play Gloria Stivic; Will Ferrell will appear as Tom Willis, and Justina Machado is set to play Florence Johnston. More stars will be named later.

"The fact that a group of Oscar winners eagerly agreed to play these iconic characters is a testament to the greatness of these shows and their creator, Norman Lear. To be a part of this is a dream come true for me and for everyone involved," Jimmy Kimmel said.

"All in the Family" aired from 1971 to 1979. "The Jeffersons" aired form 1975 to 1985.
