Lady Gaga falls off stage with fan in Las Vegas during concert

LAS VEGAS -- Lady Gage fell off a stage in Las Vegas and the whole thing was caught on camera.

The singer invited one of her fans onstage at Park Theater at the MGM.

He picked her up as she wrapped her legs around his waist.

After a few short hops with the singer attached to him, he fell off the stage and into the audience.

The video appears to show her hitting the floor with him falling on top of her.

Fans reported she managed to get right back up and continue the concert, dancing and singing as normal.
