Lake Shore Drive-In concert kicks off Wednesday night

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

The site of the Lake Shore Drive-In concert series in a parking lot near the Adler Planetarium. (Lake Shore Drive-in)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lake Shore Drive-In kicks off in the parking lot of the Adler Planetarium Wednesday night for those looking for some out-of-the-house entertainment.

The series of live music shows begins Wednesday night. with headliners Chicago musicians Mick Jenkins and Ric Wilson. Other artists scheduled to perform include Peekaboo with special guest Dirty Monkey on Thursday and Friday and SNBRN and Autograph set to play on Saturday.

There is a 200-car capacity limit and every other parking space will be left empty. Concessions and merchandise will be available through a smartphone ordering system.

The show runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at 1362 S. Linn White Dr.

Tickets are available online. For more information, visit www.lsdrivein.com.
