Letter written by Tupac Shakur to Madonna to hit the auction block

A letter that Tupac Shakur wrote to Madonna is going up for auction this week.

The late rapper wrote the letter in 1995, while he was in prison.

Tupac wrote about their romantic relationship and how it was affected by race.

The letter was acquired by 'Gotta Have it Rock and Roll' and originally put up for auction in 2017.

Bidding reached $100,000 dollars before Madonna filed an emergency court order and blocked the sale.

A Manhattan supreme court overturned the order.

The new auction will begin on Wednesday.
